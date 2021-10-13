Equity market rebounds, gains N95bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday closed on a positive note, appreciating by N95 bollion.

Market capitalization of listed equities increased by 0.45 per cent to N21.310 trillion from N21.215 trillion reported on Monday.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 182.96 basis points to 40896.96 points from 40714.00 traded on Monday.

Investors traded 563.882 million shares valued at N5.095 billion in 4253 deals against 191.311 million shares cost N2.290 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4395 deals.

A review of the investment showed that Champion Breweries led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 10 per cent to N2.53, Cornerstone Insurance followed with a gain of 9.80 per cent to close at N0.56, FBNHoldings added 9.79 per cent to close at N10.65, Sovereign Trust Insurance appreciated by 9.09 per cent to bench at N0.24, while Living Trust gained 8.96 per cent to N0.73.

On the contrary, Chi Plc recorded the highest loss for the day,shedding 6.78 per cent to close at N0.55, Japaul Gold trailed with a loss of N6.25 per cent to N0.45, NEM Insurance dipped by 3.81 per cent to N2.02, Ikeja Hotel declined by 3.51 per cent to N1.10, Oando Plc fell by 3.46 per cent to N5.02.

The result further showed that FBNHoldings was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 317.275 million shares valued at N3.294 billion, Champion Breweries followed with account of 49.918 million shares valued at N126.292 million, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated traded 38.050 million shares cost N269.207 million, United Bank for Africa sold 22.538 million shares valued at N181.400 million while Fidelity Bank sold a total of 16.555 million shares cost N43.354 million.