Equity market remains stronger, gains 1.99% in 4 days

Investment in the nation’s equity market last week returned to positive note, as the two key market indices gained 1.99 per cent.

The NGX All-Share Index appreciated by 926.99 basis points to close at 47558.45 points from 46631.46 points it closed in the preceding week.

Market capitalisation of listed equities also increased by N500 billion to close the week at N25,639 trillion against N25.139 billion reported in the previous week.

The NGX Banking index, NGX Insurance index, NGX Consumer Goods index, NGX Oil and gas index,

the NGX Industrial Goods and NGX NSE–30 index increased by 5.59 per cent, 1.36 per cent, 0.14 per cent, 1,89 per cent, 1.59 per cent, 1.55 per cent and 2.24 per cent respectively to close at 438.78 points, 186.76 points, 562.60 points, 447.37 points, 2138.84 points, and 1,819.84 points respectively.

The NSE trading result for the week indicated that investors transacted a turnover of 1.247 billion shares worth N22.372 billion in 23,406 deals in contrast to a total of 1.137 billion shares valued at N10.812 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 23,471 deals.

A breakdown of the transactions for the week showed that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in volume terms , accounting for 975.776 million shares valued at N10.678 billion traded in 13,097 deals; contributing 78.24 per cent and 47.73 per cent. to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with account of 65.187 million shares worth N1.752 billion in 2,725 deals while third place was The Services Industry, with a turnover of 42.614 million shares worth 135.745 million in 1,172 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc measured in volume accounted for 429.657 million shares worth N7.786 billion in 5,871 deals, representing 34.45 per cent and 34.80 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The result further showed that 51 equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 33 in the previous week while 18 companies depreciated in price compared with 31 equities in the previous week.

The result reported that 87 equities remained unchanged lower than 92 listed companies recorded in the previous week