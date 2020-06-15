Equity market sheds N119bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange Monday opened weak in negative trend following losses recorded by some capitalised stock which forced the equity price to shrink by N119 billion.

Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.91 per cent to N13.017 trillion from N13.136 trillion.

The NSE All Share Index also fell by 228.35 basis points to N24954.32 points from 25182.67 reported previously. Investors traded 237.652 million shares valued at N1.609 billion in 4808 deals against 337.129 million shares valued at N3.405 billion in 3880 deals.

A review of the market for the day showed that MTN Nigeria Communication Plc topped losers chart during the day, falling by N2.00 to close at N116.00, BUA Cement trailed with a loss of N0.75 kobo to close at N40.75 kobo, Zenith Bank Plc down by N0.45 kobo to close at N16.20 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank went down by N0.40 kobo to close at N23.60 kobo, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated dipped by N0.40 kobo to close at N5.05 kobo.

On the contrary, Redstarex led gainers table during the day, appreciating by N0.33 kobo to close at N3.63 kobo, Fidson Healthcare followed with a gain of N0.30 kobo to close at N3.30 kobo, Union Bank of Nigeria added N0.25 kobo to close at N6.40 kobo, Mansard insurance gained N0.15 kobo to close at N2.00, May and Baker Nigeria Plc increased by N0.11 kobo to close at N3.16 kobo.

The result further showed that FBNHoldings was the investors delight accounting for 24.351 million shares worth N128.756 million, Zenith Bank followed with account of 24.136 million shares valued at N392.360 million, FCMB group traded 19.467 million shares cost N33.483 million, Caverton sold a total of 17.374 million shares valued at N39.016 million, United Bank for Africa traded 14.639 million shares worth N95.740 million.