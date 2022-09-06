Equity market sheds N187bn one day

Domestic stock market index sustained negative territory as the All Share Index waned by 0.69 per cent following profit taking activity, particularly on banking sector.

The NGX All Share Index depreciated by 346.49 basis points to 49644.92 points from 49991.41 traded on Monday.

Market capitalisation of listed equities also declined by N187 billion or 0.69 per cent to N26.777 trillion from N26.964 trillion reported yesterday.

Investors exchanged 138.991 million shares valued at N2.725 billion in 4247 deals against 200.919 million shares valued at N1.445 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 3976 deals.

Capital market operators said that the market is likely to continue in negative direction as many investors may off load some of their Investment to enable them meet up with payment of children school fees.

An analysis of the investment showed that Unilever Nigeria Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining 9.43 per cent to N13.35, Cap Plc followed with a gain of 7.58 per cent to N17.75, Chams Plc gained 7.14 per cent to N0.30, Sterling Bank Plc added 5.48 per cent N1.54, Sovereign Trust Insurance gained 3.70 per cent to N0.28.

On the contrary, MPF Micro Finance Bank topped losers chart during the day,declining by 7.83 per cent to N1.53 , Regal Insurance trailed with a loss of 7.69 per cent to N0.24, Livestock Feeds dropped by 5.60 per cent to N1.18, NGX group dipped by 4.76 per cent to N20.00, Zenith Bank down by 3.57 per cent to N20.25.

