Equity market sheds N20bn

The nation domestic equity Thursday declined slightly by N20 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined slightly Wednesday by 0.01 per cent to N24.032 trillion from N24.034 trillion reported on Wednesday.

The NGX All Share Index also went down by 4.08 basis points to 44604.74 points from 44608.82 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 321.753 million shares valued at N3.655 billion in 4565 deals against 266.328 million shares cost N3.822 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4502 deals.

An analysis of the transactions during the day showed that Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 9.71 per cent to N1.13, Chi Plc followed with a gain of 7.94 per cent to N0.68, Regal Insurance increased by 7.14 per cent to N0.45, Jaiz Bank increased by 6.06 per cent to N0.70 while international Breweries gained 4.04 per cent to N5.15.

On the contrary NEM Insurance recorded the highest loss during the day, dropping by 10.00 per cent to N3.96, Custodian Investment Plc trailed with a loss of 9.49 per cent to N7.15,

N7.15, UACN fell by 5.21 per cent to N9.10, FTN Cocoa down by 5.13 per cent to N0.37 while Japaul Gold declined by 4.44 per cent to N0.43.

The result further showed that Transnational Corporation of Nigeria was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 104.577 million shares valued at N115.220, Jaiz Bank followed with account of 66.714 million shares cost N45.050 million, Mutual Benefits traded 137.467 million shares cost N3.754 million, FBNHoldings traded 12.587 million shares valued at N151.301 million while GTCO Plc exchanged 10.922 million shares cost N277.933 million.