Equity market sheds N33bn









The domestic equity market index Tuesday continued its bearish run declining by 6.14 basis points to close at to 42388.57 points, down from 42394.71 points traded the previous day.



Market capitalisation of listed equities droped slightly by N3 billion or 0.01 per cent to N22.125 trillion from N22.128 trillion reported on Monday.



Investors’ traded 275.930 million shares valued at N3.935 billion in 3489 deals against 142.171 million shares cost N2.485 billion in 3749 deals.



An analysis of the transactions showed that Meyer Paint led gainers table during the day, gaining 9.52 per cent to N0.46, Chi Plc followed with a gain of N9.26 to N0.59, Cap Plc added 6.87 per cent to N19.45, Academy Press gained 6.38 per cent to N0.50 while Lasaco added 5.77 per cent to N1.10.



On the contrary, Eterna Plc topped losers chart, declining by 9.91 per cent to N5.00, MRS trailed with a loss of 9.85 per cent to N12.35, Japaul Gold and Ventures dipped by 7.69 per cent to N0.36, Learn Africa fell by 7.14 per cent to N1.17, Chams Plc dipped by 4.76 per cent to N0.20.



The report further showed that UACN recorded the highest volume of activities during the day, exchanging 75.879 million shares valued at N720.790 million, FBNHoldings followed with account of 68.558 million shares worth N83.640 million, United Bank for Africa exchanged 16.723 million shares cost N133.782 million, Stanbic IBTC group exchanged 13.315 million shares cost N478.720 million, Coutrtville Business Solutions sold a total of 7.099 million shares valued at N2.661 million.

