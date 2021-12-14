Equity market sheds N49bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Tuesday returned to negative note as investors wealth depleted by N49 billion.

Market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.22 per cent to N22.081 trillion from N22.130 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 93.60 basis points to 42317.52 points from 42411.12 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 270.092 million shares valued at N2.299 billion in 3753 deals against 229.640 million shares worth N3.289 billion in 4426 deals. A review of the investment during the week showed that Custodian Investment led gainers table during the day, gaining 9.86 per cent to N7.80, Royal Exchange followed with a gain of 8.62 per cent to N0.63, Meyer Paint increased by 8.33 per cent to N0.39, Unity Bank up by 6.82 per cent to N0.47, UACN added 6.52 per cent to N9.80.

On the contrary, UPDC REITS topped losers chart, declining by 6.67 per cent to N4.20, Japaul Gold and Ventures trailed with a drop of 5.13 per cent to N0.37, Caverton fell by 4.62 per cent to N1.65, GTCO dipped by 3.85 per cent to N25.00, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated fell by 2.69 per cent to N9.05.

The report further indicated that Access Bank was the toast of investors having recorded 55.040 million worth N497.742 million, Universal Insurance followed with account of 53.158 million shares cost N10.631 million, Unity Bank sold a total of 25.225 million shares valued at N11.876 million, FBNHoldings traded 21.102 million shares valued at N25.245 million while international Breweries traded 20.185 million shares valued at N98.711 million.

