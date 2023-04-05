Equity market sheds N81bn

The nation’s domestic equity Tuesday sustained its downward trend, declining by N81 billion.

Market capitalisation of listed equities went down 0.27 per cent to close at N29.436 trillion from N29.436 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share index also depreciated by 148.95 basis points to 54035.39 points from 54184.34 points traded the previous day.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Eterna Plc, Ngx group Multiverse among others.

An analysis of the investment showed that Multiverse topped losers chart, dropping by 9.88 per cent to close at N2.92 per share, Eterna followed with a drop of 8.94 per cent to close at N5.60 per share, ABC Transport down by 8.82 per cent to close at N0.31 per share, NGX group declined by 5.45 per cent to close at N26.00 while AIICO Insurance fell by 5.00 per cent to close at N0.57 per unit.

On the contrary SCOA Plc led gainers table in percentage terms, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N0.99 per share, Nahco Plc followed with a gain of 9.55 per cent to close at N9.75 per unit, Linkage Insurance added 9.09 per cent to close at N0.48 per share. Sunu Assurance increased by 8.51 per cent to close at N0.51 per share, Wapic Insurance up by 8.11 per cent to close at N0.40 per unit.

Investors traded 296.735 million shares valued at N3.066 billion in 4590 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Fidelity Bank Plc led activity during the day with 46.588 million shares valued at N249.369 million, Oando Plc followed with account of 33.367 million shares cost N187. 927 million, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria traded 30.723 million shares N42.075 million, Mansard insurance exchanged 30.134 million shares worth N67. 896 million while United Bank for Africa traded a total of 21.413 million shares cost N180.160 million.

Meanwhile analysts at United Capital Plc said that “looking ahead, we expect risk-on sentiments to be sustained in the equity markets.

“The choice strategy is to take positions in stocks with attractive pricing, solid valuations, and dividend yields ahead of the dividend-paying season.”

