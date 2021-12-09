Equity market slumps by N391bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed southward, declining by N391 billion.

Market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 1.76 per cent to N21.751 trillion from N22.142 trillion reported on Wednesday. The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All Share Index also depreciated by 749.94 basis points to 41685.22 points from 42435.16 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 473.467 million shares valued at N5.175 billion in 3874 deals against 649.766 million shares cost N7.203 billion in 3757 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that Skyways Aviation Nigeria led gainers table during the day, gaining 9.66 per cent to N4.88, Oando Plc followed with a gain of 8.83 per cent to N4.93, Wapic Insurance gained 8.51 per cent to N0.51, Mutual Benefits added 8.33 per cent to N0.26, Chi Plc increased by 8.16 per cent to N0.53.

On the contrary, Dangote Cement recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding 10 per cent to N252.00, UACN trailed with a loss of 10.0 per cent to N9.00, Neimeth international Pharmaceutical fell by 6.86 per cent to N1.63, May and Baker dipped by 6.46 per cent to N4.20, PharmDeko fell by 5.21 per cent to N2.00.

The result further showed that FBNHoldings recorded the highest volume of activities during the day, exchanging 228.533 million shares valued at N261.422 million, Access Bank followed with account of 45.622 million shares cost N421.863 million, Sterling Bank traded 37.863 million shares cost N56.837 million Unity Bank traded 264.624 million shares worth N11.748 million while Zenith Bank traded 18.700 million shares cost N452.427 million.

