Equity market sustain downward trend, sheds N 138bn

The downtrend in the nation’s equity market persisted last week, as sustained sell offs in market bellwethers weighed on overall performance.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index closed in the red, falling by 379.58 basis points to 31678.70 points from 32058.28 traded the previous week.

Market capitalisation of listed equities depreciated by 1.18 per cent or N138 billion to N11.565 trillion from N11.703 trillion reported the previous week.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of the NSE Main Board, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil and Gas and NSE Pension Indices that finished higher by 0.43 per cent, 1.38 per cent, 1.08 per cent, 0.25 per cent and 0.56 per cent respectively, while NSE ASeM Index closed flat Corporate Governance index down by 6.08 to 1,269.12, Premium Index depreciated by 70.04 basis points to 258.21, NSE 30 index went down by 12.91 to 1430.07, NSE Banking index dips by 3.12 to 410.72, NSE Lotus II sheds 6.65 to 2,222.56 points NSE Industrial Good index dropped by 71.82 to 1287.83 points.

The NSE trading result showed that investors traded a turnover of 1.282 billion shares worth N23.142 billion in 11,467 deals in contrast to a total of 1.285 billion shares valued at N11.539 billion that exchanged hands last week in 13,245 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with account of 1.058 billion shares valued at N18.744 billion traded in 6,558 deals, contributing 82.48 per cent and 81.00 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 96.818 million shares worth N644.178 million in 925 deals. The third place was Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 83.134 million shares worth N3.244 billion in 2,114 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Diamond Bank Plc, and Oando Plc accounted for 877.505 million shares worth N16.146 billion in 1,423 deals, representing 68.43 per cent and 69.77 per cent of total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A review of the trading activities during the week showed that 30 equities appreciated in price during the week, against 24 in the previous week.

The weekly report showed that 24 companies depreciated in price compared with 36 of the previous week, while 115 equities remained unchanged higher than 109 equities recorded in the preceding week.

The result however showed that Prestige Assurance Plc led gainers table during the week, gaining 41.07 per centbor N0.23 kobo to close at N0.79 kobo, Pz Cussons Nigeria PLC followed with a gain of 18.33 per cent or N1.65 kobo to close at N10.65 kobo, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc gained 15.15 percent or N0.05 kobo to close at N0.38 kobo.

Other companies appreciated in price were Flour Mills Nigeria Plc 15.12 per cent, NPF Micro Finance Bank 12.50 per cent, II Plc 10.00 per cent, Glaxo Smith Kline Consumer Nigeria Plc 9.96 per cent, Cap Plc 9.77 per cent, UACN Property Development Company Plc 9.03 per cent, Veritas Capital Assurance 8.70 per cent.

Conversely, Ikeja Hotel Plc topped losers chart during the week, declining by 18.54 per cent or N0.38 kobo to N1.67 kobo, Lafarge Africa trailed with a loss of 12.50 per cent or N2.00 to close at N14.00, Jaiz Bank Plc declined by 8.89 per cent or N0.04 kobo to close at N0.41 kobo.

Other firms depreciated in price were Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc 8.77 per cent, Unity Bank Plc 8.60 per cent, A.G.Leventis Nigeria Plc 8.33 per cent, Mutual Benefit s Assurance Plc 8.00, Forte Oil Plc 6.80 per cent, Presco Plc 6.19 per cent, Wapic Assurance Plc 4.76 per cent.

Also traded during the week were a total of 5,637units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N1.301 million executed in 5 deals compared with a total of 5,727 units valued at N2.284 million that was transacted last week in 11 deals.

A total of 3,032 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N3.046 million were traded this week in 16 deals compared with a total of 1,034 units valued at N980,295.60 transacted last week in 10 deals.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.