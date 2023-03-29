Equity market sustains bearish run, dips by N341bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday sustained a bearish run, shedding N341 billion, following loss recorded by some capitalised stocks like Dangote Cement and others.

Market capitalisation of listed equities depreciated by 1.16 per cent to N28.940 trillion from N29.281 trillion it closed on Monday.

The NGX All Share Index also declined by 1164 basis points to 53124.63 points from 53750.77 points reported the previous day.

An analysis of the investment showed that PZ Cusson led gainers table, in percentage terms, gaining 9.62 per cent to close at N11.40 per share, international Energy Insurance followed with a gain of 9.24 per cent to close at N1.30 per unit, Multiverse gained 8.72 per cent to close at N3.24 per unit, FTNCocoa added 7.69 per cent to N0.28 per share while Regal Insurance increased by 6.90 per cent to close at N0.31 per share.

On the contrary, Chams Plc topped losers chart I. Percentage terms, dropping by 8.00 per cent to close at N0.23 per share, UACN trailed with a drop of 5.76 per cent to close at N9.00, Dangote Cement fell by 4.17 per cent to N276.00, Fidson health care dipped by 2.95 per cent to close at N9.55 per unit, Prestige Insurance down by 2.44 per cent to close at N0.40 per share.

Despite low performance of the stock during the day, volume of activities increased by 101.968 million, representing 101.08 per cent as Investors traded 202.850 million shares valued at N2.052 billion in 3071 deals against 100.882 million shares worth N4.342 billion in 3279 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria ( Transcorps) led activity chart during the day, exchanging 61.493 million valued at N85.307 million, Fidelity Bank followed with account 26.956 million shares cost N139.044 million, Custodian and investment traded 19.956 million shares worth N121.803 million, Sterling Bank exchanged 18.651 million shares cost N293.712 million while GTCO Plc traded 11.737 million shares worth N291.138 million.

