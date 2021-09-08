Equity market sustains bearish trend, loses N24bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) sustained declining profile, shedding N24 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.12 per cent to N20.426 trillion from N20.450 trillion reported the previous day.

The NSE All Share Index also depreciated by 46.77 basis points to 39204.52 points from 39251.29 traded the previous day.

Investors traded 354.061 million shares valued at N3.202 billion in 4095 deals against 355.935 million shares cost N2.871 billion in 4241 deals



Regal Insurance led gainers table during the day, gaining 8.51 per cent to N0.51 kobo, Universal Insurance followed with a gain of 5.0 per cent to N0.21, Sovereign Trust Insurance gained 4.17 per cent to N0.25, FCMB group gained 3.45 per cent to N3.00, Oando Plc added 3.18 per cent to N4.54.



SCOA Plc recorded the highest loss during the day, dropping by 9.72 per cent to N1.30 , Veritas Kapital trailed with a loss of 8.70 per cent to N0.21, Mansard Insurance fell by 5.68 per cent to N0.83, Chams Plc down by 4.55 per cent to N0.21, International Breweries dropped by 4.00 to close at N4.80.