Equity market sustains bullish run, gains N21bn

Equity prices on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) close higher for a third successive trading sessions, gaining N21 billion.

The result showed that Market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.10 per cent to N20.574 trillion from N20.553 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 41.60 basis points to 39490.06 points from 39448.46 points reported on Tuesday.

Investors traded 570.203 million shares valued at N2.282 billion in 3764 deals against 181.417 million shares worth N2.089 billion in 3599 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that Honey Well Flour Led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 10 per cent to N1.87 kobo, Wema Bank followed with a gain of 3.95 per cent to N0.79 kobo, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc added 3.18 per cent to close at N29.90, AIICO Insurance gained 2.11 per cent to N0.97, GTCO Plc increased by 1.07 per cent to close at N28.40.