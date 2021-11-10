Equity market sustains bullish trends gains N252bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday sustained growth momentum, gaining N252 billion.

Specifically, market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 1.12 per cent to N22.821 trillion from N22.569 trillion reported on Monday.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 483.68 basis points to 43730.55 points from 43246.87 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 280.713 million shares valued at N3.476 billion in 4342 deals against 443.606 million shares cost N5.048 billion in 5233 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that FTNCocoa Led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to N0.44 kobo, ABC Transport Associated Company followed with a gain of 10 per cent to N0.33, Ardova Plc added 7.38 per cent to N14.55, UACN increased by 7.14 per cent to N11.25, Livestock Feeds added 6.83 per cent to N2.19.

On the contrary, Berger Paint recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding 9.52 per cent to N8.55, Caverton trailed with a loss of 9.09 per cent to N1.70, UPL dipped by 7.39 per cent to N2.13, Regal Insurance fell by 6.82 per cent to N0.41 while Coinoil decrease 5.62 per cent to N21.70.