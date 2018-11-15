Equity market sustains declining profile, drops N16bn

Trading activities at the nation’s equity market yesterday sustained declining profile, shedding N16 billion.

Market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.14 per cent to N11.722 trillion from N11.738 trillion reported the previous day.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index depreciated by 43.98 basis points to 32108.92 points from 32152.90 points traded on Tuesday. Investors traded 229.264 million shares worth N2.498 billion in 2726 deals against 399.757 million shares valued at N2.242 billion in 2880 deals.

A review of the transactions showed that Nigerian Breweries led gainers table, appreciating by N0.50 kobo to close at N82.50 kobo, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria followed with a gain of N0.10 kobo to close at N18.00, NEM Insurance added N0.10 kobo to close at N2.67 kobo, Unity Bank increased by N0.07 kobo to close at N0.85 kobo. Africa Prudential Registrar gained N0.06 kobo to close at N3.83 kobo.

Conversely, Eterna Oil recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding N0.50 kobo to close at N4.95 kobo, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc down by N0.20 kobo to close at N24.05 kobo, NPF Microfinance Bank dropped by N0.12 kobo to close at N1.36 kobo while Diamond Bank down by N0.10 kobo to close at N0.95 kobo.

The result further showed that FBNholdings was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 72.070 million shares worth N541.220 million, Diamond Bank followed with account of 29.601 million shares valued at N28.123 million, Access Bank traded 22.385 million shared cost N176.847 million, Zenith International Plc sold 20.721 million shares worth N497.847 million, Guaranty Trust Bank exchanged 12.525 million shares valued at N456.506 million

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.