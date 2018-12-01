Equity market sustains declining profile, sheds N150bn

Investment in the nation’s equity market yesterday sustained declining profile, shedding N150 billion

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities fell by 1.32 per cent to N11.175 trillion from N11.325 trillion reported the previous day. Also, the NSE All Share Index depreciated by 411.92 basis points to 30611.55 points from 31023.47 traded on Wednesday. Investors traded 441.605 million shares valued at N4.460 billion in 3648 deals against 220.396 million shares worth N2.726 billion in 3252 deals.

A review of the trading activities showed that Access Bank PLC led gainers table, growing by N0.50 kobo to close at N7.50 kobo, Nigerian Breweries followed with a gain of N0.40 kobo to close at N9.40 kobo, Forte Oil gained N0.30 kobo to close at N17.65 kobo, Ikeja Hotel improved by N0.15 kobo to close at N1.68 kobo , Continental Reinsurance appreciated by N0.13 kobo to close at N2.00.

On the contrary, Dangote Cement recorded the highest loss during the day, dropping by N5.00 to close at N185.00, Guaranty Trust Bank trailed with a loss of N1.30 kobo to close at N34.30 kobo, Cadbury Nigeria Plc fell by N0.50 kobo to close at N9.50 kobo, United Bank for Africa down by N0.30 kobo to close at N7.05 kobo while Lafarge Wapco dropped by N0.30 kobo to close at N13.05 kobo.

The result further showed that Universal Insurance was the most active stock during the day, trading 150.050 million shares valued at N30.010 million, Access Bank followed with account of 73.570 million shares worth N 503.010 million, Stanbic IBTC traded 43.914 million shares cost N2.195 billion, Diamond Bank Plc sold 41.213 million shares valued at N27.510 million while Zenith Bank sold 22.286 million shares worth N515.230 million.

