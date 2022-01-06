Equity market sustains growth profile, gains N71bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Thursday sustained growth profile, gaining N71 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.30 per cent to N23.497 trillion from N23.426 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 131.19 basis points to 43607.94 points from 43476.75 points reported on Wednesday.

Investors traded 174.610 million shares valued at N2.132 billion in 3715 deals against 1.240 billion shares worth N42.966 billion in 4032 deals.

A review of the investment showed that BUA Foods Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to N48.40, Academy Press followed with a gain of 9.09 per cent to N0.60, Meyer Paint up by 8.70 per cent to N0.50, Regal Insurance added 6.67 per cent to N0.48, Live stock Feed gained 6.22 per cent to N2.05.

On the contrary, Sunu Assurance topped losers chart during the day, dropping by 9.76 per cent to N0.37, NEM Insurance trailed with a loss of 7.76 per cent to N4.15, FTN Cocoa fell by 7.69 per cent to N0.36, Oando Plc down by 5.15 per cent to N4.60, Unilever Nigeria Plc dipped by 3.45 per cent to N14.00.

The trading activities however, showed that FBNHoldings was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 27.092 million shares valued at N307.295 million, United Bank for Africa followed with account of 22.026 million shares cost N177.521 million, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria traded 11.996 million shares cost N11.725 million, BUA foods traded 11.289 million shares valued at N544.692 million, Zenith Bank sold 10.267 million shares cost N260.603 million.