Equity market sustains growth trend, gains N247bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday sustained growth profile, gaining N247 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 1.17 per cent to N21.216 trillion from N20.969 trillion reported on Monday.

The NSX All Share Index also appreciated by 473.61 basis points to 40716.66 points from 40243.05 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 432.992 million shares valued at N3.125 billion in 4377 deals against 202.355 million shares cost N1.864 billion exchanged hands in 4066 deals.

A review of the investment showed that FBNHoldings Plc led gainers table, increasing by 9.76 per cent to N9.00, Pharm Deko followed with a gain of 9.69 per cent to close at N2.83, Courtvellle Business Solutions added 789 per cent to N0.41, Learn Africa gained 7.64 per cent to N1.55, Jaiz Bank increased by 7.02 per cent to N0.61.

On the contrary, UPL recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding 9.63 per cent to N1.22, Regal Insurance trailed with a loss of 8.89 per cent to N0.41, International Breweries down by 0.25 per cent to N4.50, PZ Cussons fell by 5.22 per cent to N5.45, Chi Plc sheds 4.84 per cent to N0.59.