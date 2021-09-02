Equity market sustains losing streak, sheds N19bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday closed in negative trend with lower volume, shedding N19 billion.

Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.09 per cent to N20.415 trillion from N20.434 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 34.43 basis points to 39184.18 points from 39218.61 points traded on Tuesday.

Investors traded 169.297 million shares valued at N1.424 billion in 3449 deals against 425.658 million shares worth N1.968 billion in 4553 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that AIICO Insurance led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 4.04 per cent to N0.52 , Custodian and Allied investment followed with a gain of 3.15 per cent to N6.55, Fidson Healthcare gained 2.80 per cent to N6.25, Fidelity Bank also increased by 2.55 per cent to N2.41 , Livestock Feeds grew by 0.95 per cent to N2.13.

Related

No tags for this post.