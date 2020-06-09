Equity market sustains positive trend, gains N45bn

Investment in the nation’s equity market yesterday continued its positive trend following increase in the inflow of funds in the financial system, gaining N45 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.34 per cent to N13.216 trillion from N13.171 trillion reported the previous day. The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 85.19 basis points to 25335.15 points from 25249.90 points traded on Monday.

Investors traded 268.740 million shares worth N1.121 billion in 4137 deals against 230.492 million shares valued at N2.166 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4621 deals.

Operators said that the rising crude oil prices at the international market on the back of the OPEC+ deal may have supported sentiments and helped to influence the bull-run in the market , especially as the current deal would extend output cuts and ensure tougher enforcement.

They said that these expectedly pushed oil prices higher to about $40 per barrel for the first time before pulling back to around $38 which represented 2.2 per decline in the recovery move.

An analysis of the transactions showed that BUACement Plc led gainers table, gaining N1.70 kobo to close at N43.20 kobo, BOC Gas followed with a gain of N0.41 kobo to close at N4.51 kobo, Dangote Sugar Refinery added N0.40 kobo to close at N14.95 kobo, Neimeth Pharmaceuticals increased by N0.19 kobo to close at N2.13 kobo, Prestige Insurance Plc gained N0.06 kobo to close at N0.70 kobo.

On the contrary, Mobil Plc topped losers chart during the day, declining by N21.30 kobo to close at N192.60 kobo, Fidson healthcare trailed with a loss of N0.25 kobo to close at N3.00, Redstarex fell by N0,25 kobo to close at N3.56 kobo, FBNHoldings down by N0.15 kobo to close at N5.35 kobo while Cadbury Nigeria Plc depreciated by 0.15 kobo to close at N7.50 kobo.

The result indicated that Mutual Benefits Insurance Plc was the most active stock during the day, trading 99.450 million shares valued at N20.864 million, FCMB group followed with account of 21.890 million shares valued at N37.663 million, FBNHoldings traded 17.923 million shares cost N96.573 million, United Bank for Africa sold a total of 12.138 million shares cost N82.216 million while Caverton sold a total of 10.602 million shares worth N26.091 million.

