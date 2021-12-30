Equity market up by N3bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Thursday closed higher as market capitalisation of listed equities increase by N3 billion or 0.13 per cent to N21.825 trillion from N21.822 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 6.17 basis points to 41813.27 points from 41807.10 points reported the previous day.

Investors traded 359.959 million shares valued at N1.844 billion in 3807 deals against 180.181 million shares valued at N1.480 billion in 3828 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that Chi Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to close at N0.77, Mutual Benefits Assurance followed with a gain of 9.68 per cent to N0.34, Regal Insurance also increased by 9.30 per cent to N0.47, Unity Bank Plc up by 8.33 to N0.52 while Wapic Insurance grew by 8.16 N0.53.

On the contrary, FTNCocoa recorded the highest loss during the day shedding 7.50 per cent to N0.37, Royal Express trailed with a loss of 4.76 per cent to N0.80, Veritas Kapital fell by 4.76 percent to N0.20, ETI dipped by 3.47 per cent to N8.50, Ardova Plc down by 2.99 per cent to N13.00.

The result further showed that Jaiz Bank was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 97.762 million shares valued at N53.164 million, Access Bank followed with account of 43.046 million shares cost N308.378 million, Sterling Bank sold a total of 30.537 million shares valued at N44.919 million. UPDC REITS traded 15.484 million shares cost N61.482 million, NGX group exchange 14.949 million shares valued at N299.172 million.