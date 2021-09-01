Equity market;loses N55bn

Investment in the nation’s equity market yesterday sustained declining profile, shedding N55 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.27 per cent to N20.434 trillion from N20.489 trillion reported the previous day.

The Nigerian Exchange All Share Index also depreciated by 108.06 basis points to 39218.61 points from 39326.67 traded on Monday.

Investors traded 425.658 million shares valued at N1.967 billion in 4556 deals against 301.014 million shares cost N1.535 billion in 4715 deals.

A review of the transaction during the day, showed that Honey Well Flour Mills Plc led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 9.86 per cent to N3.90, UPDC followed with a gain of 9.84 per cent to N2.01, ABC Transport Associated Company gained 9.09 per cent to N0.36 , Presco Plc added 8.90 per cent to close at N79.50 , FTN Cocoa gainrd 8.33 per cent to N0.52.

On the contrary, Champion Breweries Plc topped losers chart, dropping by 7.73 per cent to N2.03 , Eterna Plc trailed with a loss of 7.20 per cent to N6.96, Linkage Assurance down by 6.45 per cent to N0.58, Oando Plc dipped by 5.00 to N4.56, Caverton sheds 4.80 per cent to N1.76.

The result further showed that Transnational Corporation of Nigeria was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 51.690 million shares cost N46.840 million, Honey Well Flour followed with account of 43.733 million shares cost N167.913 million, Chi Plc sold a total of 17.606 million shares valued at N10.631 million, Oando Plc exchanged 16.118 million shares cost N71.450 million, UPDC traded 15.113 million shares cost N29.913 million