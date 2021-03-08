Era of digital “Pantamisation”

“Digitalization is key to our economic development. It’s no more a luxury, but a necessity,” Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.

Without doubt, Dr Pantami is making remarkable contributions to the fight against insecurity in Nigeria, considering his approaches in fighting crime using Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Prior to Pantami’s appointment, Nigeria was lagging in every sphere of human development but now that Pantami is saddled with the responsibility of running the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, Nigeria is back on track to economic prosperity.

The successes recorded since his assumption of duty office are tremendous, and Nigeria will soon join the league of developed nations due his doggedness and relentless effort in digitalizing Nigeria.

21st century being an era of digital revolution, Pantami will do everything possible to bridge the existing gap between Nigeria and other parts of the world in terms of ICT, so that we wouldn’t be left behind from enjoying the digital economy, agriculture, engineering, commerce, security, communication, among others.

Digital “Pantamization” here refers to Ali Pantami’s efforts towards achieving digital Nigeria, and I use the word “Pantamization” in honour of his selfless services to Nigeria.

Initially, network upgrade from 4G to 5G can be a justification, considering how easily one can access the internet, among other communication aspects in his/her activities, especially the office management.

5G here will actually help in curbing internet crimes such as hacking, bullying, spreading of fake news, cyber crimes, among others, due to its fastness in terms of usage. Secondly, towards tackling kidnapping, armed banditry, Boko Haram, the minister directed all telecommunications industries in Nigeria to link the mobile line of every subscriber with his/her National Identity Number (NIN); by doing so, it will assist in detecting criminals who use mobile phones and cause harm to citizens and the society at large.

Also, in his quest to end unnecessary migration and smuggling, especially items that are harmful to human health such as illicit drugs, unregistered weapons, among others, Pantami launched a Technology Building and Data Command Center in Abuja for Nigeria Immigration Service in order to deal with the aforementioned menace. Still, Pantami initiated an Entrepreneurship Training in Information Technology for persons living with disabilities in order to cushion their hardships.

With Pantami’s aid, Nigeria exited from the long economic recession. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the ICT sector grew by 14.70% in Q4 2020, making it the fastest growing sector of the Nigerian economy in the last quarter and the only sector to have grown by double digits. So, straight to the point: I can say Pantami is working.

He also launched the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center for Nigerians especially the younger generation in order to learn online skills so as to improve their well being. However, he came with an idea of establishing Nigeria Data Protection Regulation to ensure good data usage as well as keeping documents online for further usage.

Pantami has executed countless projects in Nigeria. Therefore, Pantami should be celebrated and his ministry too. Nigeria under you is now experiencing digital changes; hoping to have more digital projects under your watch, sir. God bless you and Nigeria at large.

Ibrahim Sule,

Department of Mass Communication,

University of Maiduguri

Related

No tags for this post.