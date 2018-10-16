Era of false promises over, traders tell politicians

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) has warned politicians that the era of giving false promises is over.

This is just as it called for accountability from in-coming governments saying they must learn to keep their promises.

NANTS President, Mr. Ken Ukaoha, who made the call at the public presentation of “Framers Manifesto and Traders Charter Demands’’ yesterday in Abuja, on Monday, added that vote buying will soon be a thing of the past.

“We are gradually coming back to our senses to ask why promises made by politicians have not been fulfilled.

“We are tired of bags of rice, salt and wrapper in exchange for our future and the future of our children.

With the PVC on one hand and our instruments on the other hand, it is now time for politicians to make commitments and sign for us on what they will deliver within their four years tenure and we shall vote and hold them accountable to their signature.” He said that there would no longer be room for politicians to enjoy people’s collective wealth for four years while the citizens lavished in penury.

Ukaoha stressed that Nigerians deserve good governance, economic growth and sustainable development and such cannot be achieved without adequate demand from the people.

He said that the traders demanded for immediate design and provision of a coherent, predictable and inward-looking trade policy to help in smooth running of the economy.

Ukaoha also called for investigation of all “illegal seizure’’ of traders’ goods by agencies of government in line with the commitment to the fight against corruption.

“Others needs are capacity-building to meet the demands of the 21st century trading environment and the harmonization of taxes and charges meted on traders to curb multiple taxation and economy distortion,’’ he added.

For farmers, the president called for increased budgetary allocation to agriculture, dedication of at least 60 per cent of agriculture funding to small-scale farmers.

He also urged governments to enunciate action plan for the support of farmers and roadmap for the resolution of herdsmen-farmers crises.

In his keynote address, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Abuja, Prof.

Clement Alawa, asserted that there will be food security when the government marche its words with action.

He also advised that the government should address the issues of farm production, conservation credit, agriculture, rural development and nutrition programme.

He said farmers need insurance to boost the production and also look into research and extension

