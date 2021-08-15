Era of relegating women to background over – Adetunji

An All Progressives Congress, (APC), Ibadan North-East/South-East federal constituency of Oyo state seat aspirant, Hon Adebola Shakirat Adetunji, has declared that the era of relegating women to the background in politics has come to an end.

Hon Adetunji disclosed this in Ibadan on Saturday at a parley with women of Ibadan North-East/ South-East federal constituency of Oyo while making her intention known for the 2023 general elections.

She pointed out that with the 2023 general elections drawing nearer, active participation of women of Oyo state in the scheme of things is in top gear, adding that it was now time for women in the state to take active part in politics.

“The era of relegating women to the background in the scheme of things has come to an end in Oyo state politics. Active participation of women of Oyo state in the scheme of things is in top gear. We have decided to rise up and take up the gauntlet. Where the men have failed, we will take up the responsibility, ” she said.

Hon Adetunji added, ” I am using the opportunity of my declaration to run for the Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency election in 2023 to assure you women of Oyo state that the era of male dominated representation in both elective and appointive positions in Oyo state has come to an end.”

According to the APC chieftain, Oyo state women will no longer be in the background and allow men run the show anyhow, saying, henceforth, “the level of women participation in Oyo state politics will be unprecedented.”

“We have met and have decided to come out in full force, we will make sure we occupy at least 35-40 percent of elective positions in 2023. The men have had their fill and they have shown us what they are capable of offering the good people of Oyo state but right now, we will not leave it all out for them again.We are coming out in full force.”

Hon Adetunji further said, “let me also use this opportunity to tell you that come 2023, part of the women agenda in the politics of Oyo state is that a woman must occupy the position of Deputy Governor in Oyo state”.

“This, I can tell you, it’s part of our agenda in APC. Our party will be the first in the annals of the history of Oyo state politics to produce a female deputy governor and this is part of our agenda to emancipate the women of Oyo state from background politics to the forefront of politicking.”