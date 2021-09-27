Erect border walls to stop arms proliferation, Navy urges FG

The Nigerian Navy has urged the federal government to erect walls across the nation’s borders as a quick measure to stop proliferation of arms and ammunitions.

Speaking at a public hearing on four security related bills, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence Monday, Commodore Jemima Malafa, who represented the Nigerian Navy said: “I was in Chad recently and discovered that most of the countries that surround us do not have armories and that is why most of their citizens get arms that they sell to make money.

“We should build a wall between this country and our neighbouring countries.”

She said with easy access to these arms, Nigeria could be in deep crisis, adding that these arms and ammunition would always find their way to Nigeria.

Also speaking, Mr Shehu Ahmed, who represented the Department of Security Service (DSS) in his contribution noted that the proposed bill for the establishment of the commission was commendable, adding however that the appointment of members to be in charge of the commission should have nothing to do with politics because of the sensitive nature of the planned agency.

On the suggested installation of CCTV in strategic locations, he said all the security agencies should have access to the data, so as to aid investigation of any kind, adding that the explosive act bill would help achieve the desired national security.

On his part, Cmdr Friday Ogohi, a representative of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), stated that the bill on National Commission would help in the effective control of light weapons.

Declaring the hearing opened earlier, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, said government had the constitutional responsibility of protecting citizens from the dangers of insecurity and urged participants to offer their suggestions as the hearing commenced.