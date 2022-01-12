Ernest Shonekan: FG orders flags flown at half mast as Buhari, others mourn

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of a former Interim Head of State, Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan as sad, even as he condoled with the wife, Margaret, loved ones, and the government and people of Ogun state.

Shonekan was named head of government by Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The elder statesman reportedly died at Lekki Tuesday at the age of 85.

Extolling Shonekan’s virtues in a condolence message, President Buhari said he was committed to development, peace and unity of Nigeria.

Buhari described the elder statesman as an internationally-respected statesman, while affirming that Shonekan possessed courageous wisdom.

He said: “Chief Shonekan left his flourishing business career to become the Head of Government at a delicate time when the country needed someone of his calm mien and pedigree to save the ship of state from sinking.”

President Buhari said Shonekan demonstrated to all that the love for country and commitment to her development, peace and unity transcend the trappings of office and the transient nature of political power.

Buhari said Nigeria owed “a great debt to Chief Shonekan, the peacemaker, who even at the twilight of his life time never stopped believing and working for a prosperous and democratic country.

“He prayed that the memory of the departed Head of Government would remain a blessing to Nigeria even as he finds perfect peace with Almighty God.”

FG orders national flag to fly at half-mast

The federal government has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the former Head of State, Ernest Shonekan.

The order takes effect from the 12th to 14th of January, 2022, according to a statement signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The statement read, “Following the death of the former Head of the Interim Government, Late Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan, GCFR, President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast, effective from Wednesday 12th – Friday 14th, January, 2022 as a mark of respect for the former Head of State who died on Tuesday 11th January, 2022 at the age of 85.”

Obasanjo

In his tributes, former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Shonekan died when Nigeria was in dire need of his leadership to tackle the challenges facing the nation.

Obasanjo said Shonekan’s contribution to the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

In his own condolence letter to Mrs Margaret Shonekan, copy of which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president said the late business mogul was “a role model and an epitome of the good in the nation’s business firmament of mixed blessings.

Obasanjo, who received the news while on international assignment as the High Representative of the African Union for the Horn of Africa, said the news came “with great shock.”

He said the former Head of State was an “illustrious son of Africa, a community leader, a distinguished business baron and an exemplary leader in the private sector and, of course, the former Chairman of UAC Nigeria Limited.”

On the political scene, Obasanjo noted that, “Chief Shonekan, as the Interim National Government in Nigeria in1993, though short-lived for the period of three months through the palace coup orchestrated by General Sani Abacha, rendered outstanding service to our country, and we will never forget that.

“It is also worthy of note that as Special Envoy on the Implementation of the Abuja Agreement on Zimbabwe in 2001 under my administration as the President of Nigeria; and Chairman, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission under Yar’Adua’s administration in 2008, he was forthright, dedicated and showed great patriotism in the discharge of his duties.”

“He was a unifying force for the nation and his contribution to the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria cannot be forgotten in a hurry. In all situations, he lived nobly and he died in nobility. He was an achiever. Indeed, Chief Shonekan died at a time the country is in dire need of his leadership, wealth of experience and wisdom to tackle the multifaceted challenges facing the nation,” Obasanjo said.

Lawan

In a similar message, President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan said the deceased would be remembered for serving the country at a very turbulent period in 1993 after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He condoled with Shonekan’s family, the Government and people of Ogun State over the death of the former Nigerian leader.

“My condolences go to the family of Chief Shonekan, the Government and people of Ogun State and entire Nigerians over this great loss.

“Chief Shonekan was a lawyer, business captain, boardroom guru and statesman. But he will be most remembered for heeding the nation’s call to duty at a very turbulent period in the history of Nigeria.

“Chief Shonekan’s services as Chairman of the Transitional Council and later as Head of the Interim National Government were selfless and contributed greatly to saving the Nigerian ship from hitting the rock,” he said.

A man of peace – Tinubu

Also mourning the elder statesman is the National leader All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who commiserated with Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mrs. Magret Shonekan and the people of Ogun state over the passing of the former Nigerian leader.

In a condolence message by his media office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I received, with great sadness, the news of the passing of the former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Shonekan, at the advanced age of 85. I join his immediate family in mourning his passing, but also in celebrating his lifelong contributions to our great nation.

“With his passing, the country has lost another important elder-statesman; a man of peace who tried to bring unity and concord during one of the nation’s most trying moments.

“Chief Ernest was a technocrat and boardroom guru. He performed excellently as Chairman of United African Company, a vast Nigerian conglomerate. Indeed, were the circumstances of his ascension to the top position in our country different, I have little doubt that Chief Shonekan would have led Nigeria with the same vision and skill with which he guided UAC.

“He had the character, competence, capability and the technical background to undertake the job. In his brief time as Head of State, Chief Shonekan tried his best to advance peace, stability and development in Nigeria.

“Chief Shonekan will be remembered as a peacemaker and Head of State who took office at a most difficult time. I commiserate with his immediate family, most especially his loving wife, Mrs. Margret, Governor Dapo Abiodun and all the people of Ogun state and Nigeria.”

True nationalist gone – GYB

Also, Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello also described the deceased as “a fantastic lawyer, political colossus and complete statesman”, saying, he would be sorely missed.

In a condolence message Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, the governor said the late Nigerian leader contributed immensely to the unity, progress and political developments of the country.

He said his release of political prisoners detained by the military government within three months in office paved ways for the nation’s unity.



He described Shonekan as a strong leader who had always spoken truth to power and was passionate about national interest.



He sympathised with the family and relations of the late Interim Head of State, the people of Egbaland and the Government and people of Ogun state over the passage and prayed for God to grant his soul eternal rest.

History’ll be kind to him-Mark

In a similar tribute, a former Senate President David Mark described the late Shonekan as a patriot and gentleman who gave his all for the sake of Nigeria.

He said: “History will be kind to Shonekan for his bravery and contributions to the peace, unity and development of the nation.”

Mark noted the finesse, humane and due process Shonekan brought to bear during his short-lived tenure as Interim Head of State for the smooth administration of the country.

He noted the entrepreneurial accomplishments of Shonekan as the Chairman of the United Africa Company (UAC) before he was appointed Head of the interim government as a technocrat to help find solutions to the political quagmire that arose after the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Demonstrated commitment to Nigeria’s peace, unity-Oyetola

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said he received the news of Shonekan’s demise with sadness.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the wife of the deceased, Margaret, the entire Shonekan family, government and people of Ogun State.

The governor noted that the Abeokuta-born elder statesman and industrialist was an exceptional leader who in and out of office demonstrated a strong commitment to the peace, unity and development of Nigeria.

He said the late Shonekan who led the country at a very challenging and delicate time would long be remembered for his courage, selfless and patriotic service to his fatherland.

“On behalf of my family, government and people of Osun, I commiserate with the wife of Chief Ernest Shonekan, his family, government and people of Ogun state. I pray God to grant the soul of Chief Shonekan eternal rest and give his beloved wife, family and the people of Ogun State the fortitude to bear his loss,” Oyetola said.