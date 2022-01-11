Ernest Shonekan’s death, a colossal loss – Gov. Abiodun

Ogun state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the death of the former head of the defunct Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan, as a colossal loss.

Abiodun stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Tuesday in Abeokuta.

He expressed grief that Chief Shonekan, former chairman chairman of the UAC Nigeria Plc., passed on at a period Nigeria needed his experience most as a technocrat.

“Chief Shonekan was a first- class administrator, boardroom guru and astute leader whose imprint in the business and political firmaments can not be erased. His commitment to peaceful resolution and patriotic fervour will live after him.

“Chief Shonekan, an Egba traditional chief (Babasale of Egbaland), was a true Nigerian who spent most of his life for the betterment of the country”, the statement said.

While noting that his death has created a huge vacuum in Nigeria, and Egbaland, Gov. Abiodun prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and that God will comfort his immediate family and the Egba Traditional Council.

Shonekan, who headed the ING of between August 26 and November 17 1993, breathed his last in Lagos, early Tuesday at the age of 85.

“He will be sorely missed,” the statement concluded.

