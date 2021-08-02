Erosion: FCT minister urged communities utilize projects

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello has urged communities to make use of the intervention project executed by Ecological Fund Office.

Bello who was represented by, Director of Human Resources Mallam Bashir Mohammad, made this known during weekend, while commissioning Kurudu and Angwan Gwari (Karshi) erosion control and road improvement works in Abuja.

He said the project is to reduce gully erosion in the communities and improve the township road.

“The benefit of this projects are ovious to all as gully erosion cause serious damage to property and destroy economic activities, even leads to loss of lives.

Bello added that the communities should ensure sustainability of the project by keeping the drainage free from blockage.

“Communities should stop burning bush and plant trees around their areas”, he stressed.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, who was also represented by Engr. Felix Okeke, commended the Project Contractor for the timely completion of the road and to arrest the continuous erosion, flooding and other ecological challenges in the communities to avoid further environmental degradation, loss of lives and properties.

Earlier in his remark, Hon. Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba, representing Awe/Doma/Keana Federal Constituencies, Nasarawa State, said the project will enhance and improve the health status, socio-economic activities of general well-being of the people in the communities.