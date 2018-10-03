Erosion: FG provides communities with access roads

With agencies The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate change, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu has said the quick intervention of the Ecological Fund Office has provided access roads to Agenebode and Fugar the communities in Edo state.

Sen. Uwajumogu, vowed that no part of the country would be neglected due to its geographical location or political consideration.

He made this statement during the commissioning and handing over of two completed Erosion sites executed by the Ecological Fund Office in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to the Edo Government.

He also assured the audience that the present administration was committed to ensuring justice, equity and fair play for all Nigerians.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr.

Habiba Lawal who was represented at the occasion by the Director, Soil Erosion and Flood control, Engr. Felix Okeke enjoined the people of Agenebode and Fugar to ensure maintenance and sustainability of the projects insisting that federal government’s resources committed to the project should not be allowed to waste.

Edo state commissioner for Environment, Dame Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku who represented the State Government, appreciated the good work done by the federal government.

Even as she thanked the ecological office, the contractors and consultants of the projects for job well done.

“Some resident in the communities testified to the deplorable condition of the roads before the contractors were mobilized to sites.

“They were happy that the Federal Government helped rescue their houses from imminent flood this year and made their roads passable.

They promised to cherish the projects.

Sen.

Benjamin Uwajumogu and his entourage, the Edo State Government representative, the Ecological Fund Office team and representatives of the media paid a courtesy visit to the Okumagbe of Uwanno Kingdom, Agenebode, HRH G.O Eghabo.

