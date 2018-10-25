Erosion: Senate seeks FG’s intervention in affected communities

Senate on Wednesday called for urgent intervention from the federal government in rescuing communities affected by gully erosion in

Uturu and Oguduasaa in Isuikwuato local government area of Abia state.

The upper legislative chamber, particularly, called on the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA to restore mobility of vehicles, citizens, goods and services throughout the affected areas of Oguduasaa and Uturu communities.

It also urged the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) to quickly provide relief materials to the displaced people in the

affected communities as well as others in Arochukwu, Ohafia, Bende, Isuikwuato and Umunneochi local government areas, “which are also in limbo”.

Similarly, the senate called for collaboration between the Nigerian Ecological Fund and the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management

Project, NEWMAP, for a permanent solution to the endemic gully erosion menace in Isuikwuato, Uturu and Oguduasaa by way of funding and

construction of a new route that links the communities with other areas and surrounding states.

In his remarks, the senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki urged the Committee on Environment to look into the resolutions with a view to

implementing them and report back in four weeks.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.