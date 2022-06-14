ESLF maiden football tournament: Logo Queens, Cambridge are winners







The maiden edition of the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation ESLF Football Tournament has ended in Makurdi with Cambridge FC Gboko and Logo Queens FC Ugba male and female categories winners respectively.





The tournament which started on 9th May, 2022 and lasted for more than a month was organized to mark the sixth anniversary of Mrs Ortom pet project the ESLF.





Both male and female athletes participated in the tournament which involved the 23 local government areas of the state, across the three Senatorial districts of Benue.





Governor of Benue state Samuel Ortom who witnessed the finals of the competition directed the Commissioner of Sport and Director of Sports Council to also immediately initiate moves to kick start the Governor’s Cup and the Benue All Games competitions.



He commended the efforts his wife is making through the ESLF to complement his administration particularly in the area of sports.





He said his administration is committed in sports development and involving youths gainfully particularly in sports to expose their talents to the outside world.





Earlier, wife of the governor Dr. Eunice Ortom, who is also founder of ESLF said she decided to create the platform to enable the young children to build their carrier in football.





According to her, the tournament is expected to expose talents in the state to scouts who may be interested in them and project them to the outside world.





“We at ESLF are committed in identify the talents for development.





“Football have great economic value and youth involvement in sport will also help curb social vices and channel their energies positively.





“The decision to involve the young females in the football tournament is part of our advocacy for inclusion of women in all spheres of lives,” she added.





Meanwhile the finals of the ESLF competition, male category, which was played at the Benue state university football pitch between Cambridge FC Gboko, and the Avail FC of Otukpo, ended 1-0 in favour of the Gboko boys.





The female category finals was between Logo Queens FC of Ugba and City Queens of Otukpo ended 5-3 in favour of the Logo Queens FC .The match was decided by penalties kicks after goalless draw in regulation time.



