Essence of good governance defeated in Oyo – Alao

An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Oyo state, Engr Oyedele Hakeem Alao, has said the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde has defeated the essence of good governance in the state.

The APC Chieftain in a statement issued by his Media Office at the weekend to assess the administration of Makinde in 2021accused the administration of making life difficult for the people of Oyo state.

According to the former governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the 2019 governorship election in Oyo state, the Governor Makinde-led administration is allegedly initiating policies that were ridiculing the image of the pace setter state.

Engr Alao alleged further that the recent award of the construction of 76.7 kilometres Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso road for the sum of N43.1billion, showed the profligate spending of the state government, adding that the claim of a kilometre costing over N560 million speaks volume about the competence of the present administration.

He then challenged the present administration in the state to explain to the people of the state while a kilometre of road in the state would be the highest in the country.

“It is ridiculous that the governor who has always claimed to be meticulous in managing the resources of the state is awarding a road contract whose cost is out of this world.

“As an engineer, I think Governor Makinde has an explanation to make while a kilometre of a road in Oyo state should cost higher than that of Kwara state where Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, awarded the construction of 34.5Km Kishi-Kaiama road at a cost of N3.7billion”, he said.

Engr Alao added, “what this means is that the governor is allegedly using the road project like others that include dualisation of 6.2km Ibadan –Oyo-Iseyin/Okeho junction road at a cost of N6.1b and dualization of the 10.82 kilometres Ibadan Airport Road at a cost of N4.9b, to divert resources of the state into private pockets.”

The APC chieftain while speaking on the education policy of the present administration in Oyo state described the free education of the administration as a ruse .

Engr Alao declared that in the education sector, Oyo state has taken two steps backward with the policy somersault style of the present administration, saying, “the failure of the policy has forced the government to go back to the School Governing Board (SGB) of late former governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, which the governor jettisoned when he came into office.”

He pointed out that with no subvention to schools in this current academic session, teachers who were grumbling in silence wrote last examination for students on school board, lamenting that virtually all the public primary and secondary schools in the state have poor infrastructural facilities that included classroom’s with leaking roofs and no windows while the students carry their chair and table to school.