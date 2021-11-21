Establish markets along rivers Niger, Benue to create jobs – Varsity Don FG

A university don, Prof Ibrahim Musa, has called on the federal government to create major markets in ungoverned spaces along the banks of Rivers Niger and Benue, to create jobs, for development and to address insecurity



Speaking while delivering a lecture titled “Enhancement of Freight Logistics and Supply Chain: A Path to Mitigating Mass Crises in Nigeria” at a book launch ‘Husaini Hayatuddini Bambale: an Autobiography’ on Saturday in Kaduna, the professor of geography and environmental management, also urged for creation of university of transport and logistics in the North with three faculties.



He said, “one third of the world’s edible foods for human consumption is lost and wasted, which is equivalent to 1.3 billion tons per year and billions of monies. In Nigeria, there is lots of food loss and waste, raw material damage, highway risk hazard and revenue loss due to mass crises affecting the peaceful and efficient conduct of logistics and supply chain within the country.





“This university should start with three faculties: faculty of freight logistics, faculty of supply chain management and faculty of transport management. The markets along River Niger and Benue banks should be named after Sir Ahmadu Bello (Sardauna of Sokoto). Alhaji Husaini Hayatuddini is an educationist, an adviser who loves his people and deserve recognition from state and federal government



The Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, described Alhaji Husaini Hayatuddini Bambale as an educationist who has contributed immensely to the advancement and development of Nigerians as a teacher and a publisher.



Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, said the author made his mark in education and publishing sector.

“He has contributed to writing other people’s biographies and today he has written his own story. The book talked about his career and time at Barewa College and that was why I deemed it fit to be here.

“The book contains the story of my life from birth. I’m 85-year-old and I’m still strong The coming generation should emulate those that have gone by reading history and biography books to get information on how people lived

As a teacher, you have to mentor people, develop their minds, that was why I dedicated myself to teach the people and guide the young people. It took me five years to write the book but I have gathered the materials since,” he said.

The book showcased the life of Hayatuddini, who was born in Kubau in August 1936, as a student, teacher and civil servant, his experiences and challenges as a student in Nigeria, London and United States. In 1963, Husaini, who attended Barewa College, Zaria, got a British Council sponsorship to study Simultaneous Interpretation Techniques in London, UK, where he was attached to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Office, in the British House of Commons

He combined being at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London in the morning, House of Commons in the afternoon and Pillays Institute in the evening. He later worked with Northern Nigerian Publishing Company (NNPC) Zaria.

The foreword was written by former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Ango Abdullahi (Magajin Rafin Zazzau), who was a former school mate and friend of the author. They were class mates with former Petroleum and Education Minister, Prof. Jibrin Aminu and former Head of State, Gen. Murtala Ramat Mohammed, who were mentioned in the book.