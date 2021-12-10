Establish Nigeria beach games, Nimrod beckons FG

President, Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Musa Nimrod, has called for the establishment of Nigeria Beach Games to discover more talents for the national teams.

Nimrod said with the rapid development of beach games in Africa, Nigeria needed to start putting up structures for the development of the game.

He called on the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to immediately establish the beach games so as to enhance Nigeria’s participation in international competitions.

“We are agitating for the beach games in Nigeria, we cannot be going to World beach games and Africa beach games without having a Nigeria beach games.

“Today we have beach volleyball, beach soccer, beach handball, so to perform well internationally we have to start locally.

“I am appealing to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to immediately establish the Nigeria Beach Games, it doesn’t cost much, they are very cheap, we have the sand everywhere,” he said.

He said NVBF would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to develop the sport in Nigeria.

Nigeria competed at the inaugural African Beach Games in Sal, Cape Verde in June 2019.

The country finished 7th with one gold medal, two silver medals and four bronze medals.