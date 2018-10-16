Estate consultant bags 14 years for breach of trust

An FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, has sentenced a 53-yearold Estate Consultant, Kayode Adeniji, to 14 years imprisonment for breach of trust.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Adeniji in 2015, on a five-count charge that bordered on criminal breach of trust, alongside his two companies, Kabriel Global Concept Ltd and Milde Landmark Venture Ltd.

The accused were charged with obtaining under false pretext, theft, fraud and conspiracy among others.

The presiding Judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, convicted and sentenced the first defendant, Adeniji and his two companies to 14 years and six months in prison respectively, to serve as deterrent to others.

According to him, the first defendant shall serve his jail term in Suleja Prison and that the jail term shall run concurrently.

The prosecution had told the court that Adeniji sold a parcel of land situated at Gwamripa Area of the FCT, entrusted in his custody by his client, Mrs Christiana Gbenga, in 2015.

Halilu, in his judgment held that the prosecution had proved its case against the defendants beyond all reasonable doubts.

He also held that the convicts, particularly the first defendant, acted outside the content of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between him and the owner of the land as it concerned the said property.

“There is truly no part of the evidence before me suggesting the compliance with the agreement between the defendant and the nominal complainant in this case.

“There is, however, abundant evidence before me suggesting that the 1st defendant in collaboration with other defendants sold part of the plots in question to people and was paid various sums of monies being a consideration.

“It is also clear that the first defendant knew that the land does not belong to him and that exhibit `F’ never empowered him to divide the land into plots and sell same.

“I am also convinced from all the testimonies of the six principal witnesses; we live in a society where people simply act like gangster and semi-gods.” The judge further stated that: “Trust is a difficult game that only those who have the fear of God should play.

The first defendant has clearly put himself in this embarrassing state.”

