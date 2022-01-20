Estate surveyor urges NIESV to check activities of quacks

The Principal Partner of Adamu Keffi and Associates ESV., Barrister Adamu M. Keffi, has called on the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) to strengthen its watchdog role in order weed out quack operating in the industry.

ESV Adamu stated this Wednesday during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the opening of its fourth office in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

He said the activities of quacks has not only denied professionals estate surveyors and valuers of revenue but has also messed the industry up.

He said: “To our professional body, we call on it to strengthen its watchdog role of weeding out quack operators in the industry. These people are not only taking away our revenues, they are also the ones perpetrating the unwholesome practices that mess us up in the eyes of our clients, the government and the general public.

“We would like to call on the government and its agencies to desist from encouraging quackery and unwholesome practices in the industry by not giving business to them. This practice does not only make useless of practicing license issued us by the same government but also leaves room for money laundering.”

ESV Keffi also commended anti-graft agencies for its efforts to stop money launderers from using the industry as a safe haven for hiding stolen funds.

“As one of the reputable companies in the industry we are elated by the renewed attention of the government to the housing industry in the country. As noted a few months ago by the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the industry is gradually becoming a safe haven for money laundering. We are heartbroken by this development and we are calling on the anti-graft agency to walk the talk on this ugly development. It should spare no effort in stamping out this ugly development, he said.

Also speaking, the chairman of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Nasarawa state chapter, ESV Abdullahi Isa Muhammed who commissioned the office, charged urged Nigerians not entrust their properties to quacks, adding that it is the only way that their investment would be secured.

“We have a professional code of ethics. If a professional misbehaves you can report him to the association but if a quack misbehaves where do you take him to? He asked.

Speaking further, ESV Muhammed encouraged estate surveyors and valuers firms to take their services to the suburbs in order to stop the activities of quacks.

He said, “Estate surveyor and valuation is not an urban based practice alone. If we don’t come to the suburbs people will not be aware of our practice.

To check the activities of quacks, we must take deliberate steps to ensure that our services get to the suburbs. We cannot check the activities of quacks by force but through advocacy but by opening offices like this in the suburbs.”

Speaking further, he advised upcoming professionals in the industry to be upright in their dealings with clients so as not to betray the reputation of the industry.

“I want to emphasize this to the upcoming and young professionals that it is only a person of noble character that can be entrusted to manage a lifesaving investment for someone you don’t know.

“You must also not betray the trust of the principal of this firm. Where that trust is betrayed, you are not only betraying your personal character, nor the character of your principal officer of this firm but you are betraying the trust of the entire institution,” he added.