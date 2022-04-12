Estate surveyors tip Imo best investors’ haven in South east

The Nigeria Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Owerri branch, has described New Owerri in Imo as the best destination for quick return on investment in the South-east.

The institute, which serves as promoters of Denka Business City, said this while briefing newsmen on the project.

It said Owerri dominated other cities in the zone and remained investors’ haven, adding that the new Owerri is witnessing the addition of Denka Business City, which will be completed and inaugurated on April 30, 2023.

It argued that the new estate had the potential to boost interest in the real estate space in the state.

In a remark, the Chief Operating Officer of Denka Business City, Uche Uche, said the city was designed to be a business hub, comprising shops, offices and apartments for sale.

Uche said the biggest selling point of the project was its location on Achike Udenwa Avenue, which has become the most commercially viable part of Owerri.

Also, the branch Chairman of the institute, Mrs Uloaku Ekwuribe, applauded the management of Solarcity Housing and Commercial Estate Ltd, the developers, for the new estate tipped to increase property business prospects in the state.

Ekwuribe and other stakeholders at the briefing also commended the state-of-the-art facilities in the estate.