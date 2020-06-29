Eta ex-acting chair not under suspension – APC

The Cross Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said there is no truth in the social media speculation that the immediate-past acting national chairman of the party, Prince Hilliard Eta, was at any time suspended.

The party said a letter purportedly signed by one Chief Francis Ekpenyong alluding to the suspension of Ntufam Hilliard Eta by the party exco did not emanate from the state executive committee of APC.

In a statement made available to newsmen Sunday in Abuja and signed by the Cross Rivers APC’s state publicity secretary, Basset Ita, said the signatory to the said letter is not and has never been the secretary of APC.

The statement reads: “The attention of the state executive committee of the APC, Cross River state has been drawn to a trending media report.

“For purpose clarification, we wish to categorically state that the said letter does not emanate from the state executive committee of our party neither is there any plan whatsoever to suspend the aforementioned party leader.”