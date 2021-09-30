Etebo may miss AFCON 2021 due to injury

Nigeria’s international and Watford midfield player Oghenekaro Etebo have been rocked by the news that the energetic player will not play again in 2021 due to a torn quad muscle.

The Stoke loanee sustained the injury at the end of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle and the Hornets confirmed his anticipated long-term absence on Thursday.

A club statement said Etebo “is expected to be out for between four to five months” in a blow to boss Xisco Munoz, with the AFCON coming up in January in Cameroon tactically ruling him out of the tournament.

The Nigeria international was introduced in the 75th minute against the Magpies but had started the club’s first four games in the Premier League this season.

Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr will have to shop replacement for the power playing midfielder.