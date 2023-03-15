Ethiopia: Another Nigerian dies in foreign prison, FG demands probe

The federal government has said it would demand full investigation into the death of a Nigerian lady, Chizoba Favour Eze, in an Ethiopian Prison.

Media reports indicated that the Nigerian, who was an inmate at the Kalitii Prison, in Addis Abba, died on Sunday following injuries reportedly inflicted on her by police personnel attached to the facility.

This is as police officers have also been accused of brutalising other Nigerian inmates as well as those of other nationalities in Ethopian facilities.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) while confirming the incident, Wednesday in a press statement, by the Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stated that, “Nigerian Mission in Ethiopia will demand full investigation into the circumstances that led to the death.of a Nigerian, Chizoba Favor Eze, in Ethiopian Prison.”

Blueprint reports that justice was yet to be done as promised in the case of 21-year-old Nigerian lady, Itunu Babalola, who was wrongfully jailed for human trafficking in Cote d’Ivoire, but subsequently died in November, 2021 after contracting a serious infection in custody.

Itunu, a trader, was found to have been falsely accused and indicted by a policeman, whose nephew had burgled her apartment, leading to her conviction and imprisonment.

“Following painstaking investigations by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and the Nigeria Mission in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, it is now confirmed that Itunu Babalola, a Nigerian living in Abidjan was wrongfully charged and incarcerated for a crime she did not commit.

“Plans are underway to engage the services of a legal luminary to prove the innocence of Itunu Babalola at the Court of Appeal after the accused had spent two years out of a 10-year jail term for an offence she did not commit,” NIDCOM had promised in a statement.

According to Balogun, “Reacting to the reported death of Chizobia Eze, NIDCOM Chairman/ CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the Commission is in contact with the Nigerian Mission in Ethiopia and the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident will be thoroughly looked into.

“She expressed concern over the reported conditions of some Nigerians, serving various jail terms in Ethiopia, most of whom were drug related.

“She also said the Nigerian Mission in Ethiopia has proposed an MOU from the Nigerian Correctional Service on transfer of sentenced persons to Nigeria with the Ethiopian authorities to complete their respective jail terms in Nigeria, and are awaiting a response from Ethiopia, adding that though Ethiopia had granted an amnesty to Nigerian Prisoners in 2019, a number of them still found their way back to the country and allegedly still committed the same drug related crimes and were re- arrested.”

He further stayed that, “The NIDCOM boss has sent her deepest condolences to the family of Chizoba, who was said to have died in Kaliti Prison , Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday March 12, 2023 following an alleged physical aggression.”

A report by an online media disclosed that over 300 Nigerians were languishing in the Ethiopian Prison facility, adding that some of them had called on the Nigerian government to facilitate their transfer to prisons in Nigeria.

According to the report, the prisoners in a had in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia, also complained of starvation, lack of access to medical care, corporal and capital punishment, and overcrowding.

“The Nigerian inmates in Kaliti maximum prison Ethiopia are soliciting help from the Nigerian government; we ask that the government come to our aid urgently.

“We lack access to water, food and medical care. We are asking the government to intervene so we can serve the rest of our jail terms in Nigeria. Many of us have fallen ill due to malnourishment, the health infrastructure is weak, and inmates are suffering from precarious health issues,” part of the letter read.



Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

