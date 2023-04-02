Ethnic bigotry, bane of Nigeria’s development – Achudume 

The General Overseer of Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC), Apostle Lawrence Achudume, has described ethnic bigotry as reasons for the underdevelopment of Nigeria.

Achudume stated this Sunday while speaking with newsmen at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Holy Convocation of the church in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He said for the country to assess speedy development in administration and governance, its citizens must think Nigeria first, while doing away with religious and ethnic biases.

“As long as Nigerians keep mentioning ethnicity, we can’t move forward. Where I hear that non indigenes should leave where they are doesn’t make sense.

“Britain was built by non indigenes, and it is still being built till today by non indigenes. America is America today because of people that come from different places to stay there. The best people in America are not real America indigenes, they are foreigners.

“So, it doesn’t make sense that enlightened and educated people are the ones speaking ethnicity and religion.

“Let’s put those religious and ethnicity jargons behind us, and let us speak Nigeria. Once we can speak Nigeria, there would be development,” he stated.

