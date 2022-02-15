Ethnic crisis: Hausa community in Zango Kataf cries out

The Hausa community in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state has described the recent world press conference addressed by the president of Atyap Development Association (ADA), as a figment of a drowned man.

In their reactions under the auspices of ZUDA, the association said the accusations by ADA was to call a dog a bad name in order to hang it, adding that it is the normal ploy of the At yap to exonerate themselves from the ongoing ethnic cleansing into the area by the Atyap militias, he alleged.

A statement signed by the president of Zango Urban Development Association, Alhaji Shehu Aminu, alleged that the Atyap militias with the backing of their leaders always cried out first of imminent attacks on them in order to have ample opportunity to attack their perceived enemies, especially the Hausa people of Zango Urban.

He said they made allegations that they cannot defend in order to get undue sympathy such as in their allegations that Hausa people are hiding the Fulanis in the community.

“Those Fulani’s in Urban Zango are those living in IDPs who are sacked from their villages by the Atyap.

“Although, we the Hausa in Zango Urban condemned in its totality any killings of human beings, we call on the Kataf to search their conscience.

“We are not holding any brief for the Fulani’s in Zango Kataf, but we are aware that many of the Fulani’s settlement as a whole are within and inside Atyap community living together for man years.”

The Zango Urban Development Association called on the Kaduna state government to fast track the full implementation of already released White paper’s on Justice Rahila Cudjoe and AVM Usman Mu’azu Reconciliation Committee Reports, saying it will go a long way to resolved many areas of the conflicts, he said.