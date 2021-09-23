Ethnic youth leaders, Yoruba youths describe call for Emefiele’s resignation as baseless, laughable

The Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders’ Council (NEYLC) and the Oduduwa Youth Assembly have described the call for the resignation of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele as baseless and laughable.



Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Thursday called for the resignation of the CBN Governor over failure to perform.



The groups added that the call is not only baseless, but a sign of a weak National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP seeking attention to avoid impending sack.



The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Indi-Igbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, said that it’s alarmed over the call made by the PDP that Emefiele should resign, adding that it is of the strong view that the call is baseless, considering the monumental strides of the apex bank under Emefiele’s leadership.



The group, in a statement by the Ohanaeze Secretary General and Head of Coalition Secretariat, Nwada Chiamaka said, “for us as critical stakeholders, we note that the call has exposed outgoing National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus; and the outgoing National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, as not being in tune with the reality of the nation’s politics.



“The call is laughable and a sign of a weak National Working Committee (NWC) of an opposition party, which is ready to play politics with everything, no matter how unreasonable.



“We pity Ologbondiyan and Secondus because they are like the proverbial drowning men that are desperately looking for a straw to hold on it.



“This is what the fear of their impending sack has turned them into: supposed opposition leaders blinded by ambition to remain in office by all means. We are really dismayed at the level ambition can push people to.”



The Oduduwa Youth Assembly on its part called the PDP to leave the CBN Governor alone and face the challenges in the party.



The Assembly, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Oladele John, said that the present NWC of the party has demarketed the party to the extent that they are been forced out before the expiration of their tenure.



The group noted that there have been consistent reduction in inflation rate in the past five months and the GDP has likewise been growing.



“Is it now that Nigerians are beginning to enjoy the benefits of the proper handling of the economy from the 16 years destruction by the PDP that they have emerged from their moribund and comatose state to throw a spanner in the wheels?



“This call for the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as the CBN Governor now that the country is coming out of recession only reinforces that popular belief that PDP only enjoys it when Nigerians are in anguish, agony and abject penury,” the group said.