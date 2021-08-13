Etsako Club 81, Edo varsity conduct medical outreach

A socio-cultural association, Etsako Club 81, in collaboration with Edo University, lyamho-Uzairue, has conducted a free medical screening where thousands of indigenes of Edo North Senatorial District were screened and treated for respiratory tract infections, eye disease, malaria endemic, HIV and tuberculosis, etc.

The Medical Mission, according to the president of Etsako Club 81, Dr. Mamudu, was in fulfilment of the promise made to Godwin Obaseki in Lagos where the Club pledged to assist the government to improve the health of the people.

Speaking in Jattu, where the exercise kicked off, Dr. Dako said the decay of health facilities in Edo North over the years had negatively impacted on the health of the people, particularly in the rural areas.

“We bring this medical outreach to improve the health condition of our people. Over the past years, our brothers and sisters have suffered from preventable diseases that sometimes resulted in losses of lives as medical facilities are either non existence, out of reach or far away from our people,” he said.

The deputy governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, described the exercise as “timely” and commended the Club under the new leadership.

Philip, who was represented by a former chairperson, Etsako East LGA, Mrs. Benedicta Ebuehi, promised to relay all the observations and recommendations made at the event to the appropriate authorities on how to improve the health of the citizens.

The Ogieneni of Uzairue Kingdom, HRH Alhaji Kadiri Omogbai, represented by Alhaji Abdulrahman Momodu, the Daudu One of Uzairue, the One Eppa of Weppa Clan, HRH Moses Etsu, top management staff of Edo University, Iyamho-Uzairue and village heads graced the programme.