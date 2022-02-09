Etsu declares interest for APC National Chair, promises rebranded party

One of the youngest national chairmanship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Saidu Etsu, has officially declared his interest in Minna, Niger state, to contest the position seeking the support of youths and the party delegates in the state.

Making the declaration on Tuesday, Etsu, 36 years old, pulled a massive crowd of youths to the APC state secretariat where he was received by the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Haliru Zakari Jikantoro.

The aspirant said he is on a mission to reset the party to propel the nation into greater heights.

According to him, “If elected as the chairman in the forthcoming National Convention, my mission is to positively rebrand the APC, ensure party supremacy, build strong internal democracy and ensure quality reward system for party members”.

He said that the country is currently in need of change, adding that it’s only a young vibrant, visionary, experienced and non sentimental leadership like him that can build a party of Nigerians dream.

Etsu commended president Muhammadu Bihari for signing into law the ‘ not too young to run’ bill saying that it indicated the confidence he has on Nigerian youths.

Responding, the state chairman of the APC, Alhaji Haliru Zakari Jikantoro urged the aspirant to get across to the leader of the party in the state, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello,

He said that the party is hundred percent loyal to the governor, adding that the party is waiting for the direction of its leader in the state.