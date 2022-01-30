Etsu Nupe flags off distribution of life jackets to riverine communities

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in Niger State, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has flagged off the distribution of 1,000 life jackets donated by the Hydro Power-Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to riverine communities in his emirate.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in his Wadata Palace in Bida on Saturday, the Etsu Nupe commended HYPPADEC for the gesture, describing it as first of its kind.

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar said that the gesture will go a long way in saving further loss of lives of residents of the riverine communities in the area.

According to him, the protective items will become handy in the event of any unexpected boat mishaps.

“The provision of life jackets to communities around riverine areas will help reduce casualty rate of incessant boat mishaps of the riverine areas,” said the first class traditional ruler.

The Etsu Nupe however advised all waterway users to always wear their life jackets, adding that the effort will stem recurring deaths from boat accidents.

He warned boat operators to always drive with caution and ensure all passengers put on their life jackets before boarding.

He charged district and village heads in the emirate to ensure that the life jackets are shared fairly amongst the beneficiaries.

The revered traditional ruler explained that the items will protect the lives of passengers who mostly cross rivers in search of their daily needs.

Alhaji Abubakar also enjoined the beneficiaries to judiciously use the jackets and warned them against selling the life savers.