Etsu Nupe mourns Dan Kakaki Nupe, Edokota





The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has described the death of a traditional title holder, Dan Kakaki Nupe, Alhaji Usman Muhammad-Edokota, as a great loss not only to his family, Bida emirate but to Niger state as a whole.

Alhaji Abubakar who is also the Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, stated this shortly after the Janaiza prayer in the country home of the deceased, Edokota in Gbako local government area of Niger state on Tuesday.

The royal father, who expressed shock over the sudden death of the former Information officer of Gbako local government area, described him as a humble gentleman.

The deceased was also the official of master of ceremony during Sallah and Bariki celebrations in Bida emirate.

The monarch said late Muhammad-Edokota was a highly dedicated, committed and pious official whose vacuum would be difficult to fill.

He condoled with the family of Muhammad-Edokota, people of the emirate and Gbako local government area. He pray God to grant him Aljannatul fildausi and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Chief Imam of Kin Nupe, Sheikh Adamu Liman-Yakatun, who led the funeral prayer for the deceased, urged Muslims to always have the fear of Allah and remember the day of reckoning.