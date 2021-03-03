Etsu Nupe mourns Emir of Kagara, says demise of monarch painful

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has described the death of Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Salihu Tanko, as a great loss to his family, Kagara emirate, Niger, and Nigeria in general.

The Etsu Nupe, who spoke to newsmen on Wednesday in Minna on the demise of the emir, said the death of the first class emir was very painful and had created a wide vacuum which would be too difficult to fill.



The monarch said, ‘’On behalf of the Council of Traditional Rulers, I wish to extend our heartfelt commiseration to Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, the Kagara Emirate Council, the people of Kagara and Niger state on the passage of the highly respected monarch who ascended the throne of his forefathers. He became a second class chief in 1982 and elevated to a first-class emir in 199.”



According to Etsu Nupe, the late emir showed love to people who live in his domain, irrespective of tribe or religious inclination.

He described the deceased as a “godly man, who has the interest of his subjects at heart above any other thing”.

The traditional ruler said he was deeply touched when he received the news of the death of their colleague, the emir of Kagara. Abubakar said, “The late monarch lived exemplary life worthy of emulation; his forgiving spirit was exceptional.”



The royal father, however, urged the deceased’s family to sustain his good legacy, adding that he always put the unity of the country first, irrespective of ethnic, political or religious divides.



Alhaji Abubakar described the death of the emir as “a monumental loss” to the people of the state and the nation at large, “especially now that the country desires pious and trustworthy community leaders that would preach and dwell on things that can promote peace and tranquillity as well as foster the unity of the country”.



He prayed that Allah reward his soul with Al-Jannah Firdausi and for the immediate family, the fortitude to bear the loss.

The remains of the late emir was buried on Tuesday in his country home, Kagara.

Related

No tags for this post.