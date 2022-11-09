Etsu Nupe mourns Etsu Dazhi Doko

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, has described the death of Etsu Dazhi, Doko, Alhaji Muhammadu Santali, as painful a loss.

Etsu Nupe said the deceased, who was among his confidants, epitomised humility, piety and uprightness.

Santali, the 13th Etsu Dazhi Doko, who died at the age of 63 at the Federal Medical Center, Bida on Monday night, has been buried according to Islamic rite.

The Royal father stated this shortly after the funeral prayers at his home town Doko in Lavun local government area of the state on Tuesday.

“The late Etsu Dazhi Doko was Godly and showed love to his people, irrespective of tribal or religious inclinations,” he said.

He said the deceased was a bridge builder, an amiable personality, who was at home with his people, adding that his demise has created a vacuum that will be too difficult to fill.

“He was indeed unique in his leadership style and was deep in his faith in Almighty Allah. May his exemplary leadership in promoting peace, unity and progress among his people, kin Nupe be remembered as his legacy towards making Nigeria a better place to live,” the Etsu Nupe averred.

He prayed God to grant his soul eternal peace, and to grant all in kin Nupe the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Also speaking after the two raka’at Janaiza prayers, the Chief Imam of Kin Nupe, Sheikh Adamu Liman-Yakatun, said it was disheartening to lose such a great mind that devoted his life in ensuring peaceful coexistence of all and sundry in his area, Nupe kingdom and indeed Nigeria

He said, “We should always have the fear of God and do all the right things that will earn us paradise on the day reckoning. We will all die one day and we should avoid sinful things that will safe our soul from hellfire”.

The Islamic clerics noted that death was an expected end of every mortal and enjoined his family to take solace in the words of God that for everything under the sun, there is a time; a time to be born, and a time to die.